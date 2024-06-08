Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Trading Down 20.2%

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 90,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 14,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Cirata Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Cirata Company Profile

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

