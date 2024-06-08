Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. 829,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,896. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,968 shares of company stock valued at $35,020,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

