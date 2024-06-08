Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $156.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.44. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $287.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

