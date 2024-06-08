Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesswood Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.