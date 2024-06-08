Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

