CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 884 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 139,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Pentair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,524. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

