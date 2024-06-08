CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 758 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 208.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,490. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

