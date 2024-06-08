CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 623 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 107,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,395. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

