CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXON stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.50. 331,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,210. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

