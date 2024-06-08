CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,428 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. 1,729,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,031. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.