CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $130.67. 4,945,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,381. The company has a market cap of $330.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

