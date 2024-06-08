CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $222,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,231 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $72,201,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV stock remained flat at $37.47 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.