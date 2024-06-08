CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,859. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

