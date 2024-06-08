CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $26.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. 828,662 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.