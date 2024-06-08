CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,282 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,302,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,417. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

