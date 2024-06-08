Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,683 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Century Communities worth $35,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after buying an additional 73,991 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CCS traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.