Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 60,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 1.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,591 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 159,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,159,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,739,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.