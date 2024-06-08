Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $350,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 570,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,580,000 after purchasing an additional 243,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.70 on Friday, reaching $849.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $775.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $432.34 and a 12 month high of $856.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

