Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $286,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in MongoDB by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:MDB traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $227.02. 1,597,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,753. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.78 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.06. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
