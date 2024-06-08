CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,540. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $206.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

