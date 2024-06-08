CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,524 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,740,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,078,641. The company has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

