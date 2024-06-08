CenterBook Partners LP Takes $4.17 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.
Shares of C traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,260,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
