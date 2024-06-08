CenterBook Partners LP Sells 8,607 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Lumentum worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,833. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

