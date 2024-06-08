CenterBook Partners LP Sells 83,179 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,179 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.41% of BigCommerce worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 719.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BigCommerce Price Performance
Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 444,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,554. The firm has a market cap of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.00. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
