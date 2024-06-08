CenterBook Partners LP Sells 271,519 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,519 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.37% of The GEO Group worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 320.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,230,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $116,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

