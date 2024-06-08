CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,175 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. 3,317,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,195. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

