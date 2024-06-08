CenterBook Partners LP Sells 205 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,379,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $554.03. 394,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.13 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

