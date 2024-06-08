CenterBook Partners LP Sells 1,929 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 13,194,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

