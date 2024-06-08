CenterBook Partners LP Sells 17,265 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,353 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 133,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24,352.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,436,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,720 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,798,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,273,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

