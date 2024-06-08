CenterBook Partners LP Sells 109,200 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,200 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.13% of First Advantage worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Advantage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 255,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FA. William Blair began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. 385,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,483. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

