CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000. AES comprises approximately 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of AES at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in AES by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AES by 1,127.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in AES by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 463,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,836 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 5,768,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

