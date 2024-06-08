CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 3,823,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.