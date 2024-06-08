CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.71 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,644,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $95,299,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.8 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.