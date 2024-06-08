CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,959 shares during the period. Enovix comprises about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.28% of Enovix worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 188.0% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after buying an additional 1,761,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enovix by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 171,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 3,406,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,467. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

