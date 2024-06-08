CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of Masimo worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $132,699,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $553,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.