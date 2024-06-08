CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,316 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BNS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,810. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

