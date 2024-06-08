CenterBook Partners LP Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 877.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,689 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. 12,239,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

