CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.57. 239,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,922. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

