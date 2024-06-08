CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.37 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 110.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

