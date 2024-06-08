CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AerCap by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AerCap by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 4,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AER traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 1,027,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,574. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

