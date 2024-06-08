CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.02. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.