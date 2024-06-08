Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $5.60. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 10,448 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. comprises 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.