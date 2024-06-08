Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $367.35

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.35 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 387 ($4.96). Castings shares last traded at GBX 387 ($4.96), with a volume of 3,122 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.05) target price on shares of Castings in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.12. The firm has a market cap of £165.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,102.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

