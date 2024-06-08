Carlyle Credit Income Fund to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CCIF stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCIF. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

