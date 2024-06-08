Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Arlene Dickinson Sells 1,400 Shares

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00.

CJT opened at C$111.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.11. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

