Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $15.56 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and $381.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,678.24 or 0.05299712 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00046547 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009431 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00014358 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015784 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011223 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,939,171,471 coins and its circulating supply is 35,716,346,033 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
