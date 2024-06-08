Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.11

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.11 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.32). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 171.94 ($2.20), with a volume of 105,405 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £122.29 million, a P/E ratio of -230.41, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a GBX 43 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

