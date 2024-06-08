Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Power

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPX stock opened at C$40.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$45.79.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.