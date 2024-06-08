Cantor Fitzgerald Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $142,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 86.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of GitLab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of GitLab by 76.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

