Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 107,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,329,000 after buying an additional 63,237 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,785,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,720,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.1 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,370. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

