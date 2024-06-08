Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $273,243,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $140,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.5 %

CNI traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.